Simon Fraser University supports researchers with partial or full coverage of article publishing charges (APCs) in high-impact journals, making your research instantly accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:

You are affiliated with the institution

You are the corresponding author

Current faculty, staff, graduate students and undergraduate students working under the supervision of a faculty member are eligible.

Other eligible SFU authors include: visiting faculty, postdoctoral researchers, research associates, and adjunct professors.

The article must be submitted while the author’s SFU affiliation is current. Students who have recently graduated will be eligible to use the Fund for articles submitted up to one year after the date listed on the approval page attached to their thesis.

All authors must also meet the following criteria:

a) Must confirm status of grant funds that could cover APCs before drawing on the Open Access Fund. b) The article must be the result of research completed as part of their work at SFU. c) Affiliation with SFU must be included in the published article. d) Allow the Library to deposit their published article in SFU’s research repository.

Applicants are encouraged to exhaust other funding sources that can be used to pay for APCs before applying to the Fund. If an alternate funding source is available that permits payment of APCs, this source should be used to cover APCs before applying to the Fund.

APCs for open access publishing are eligible expenses for Tri-Agency grants. See SFU Library’s tips and sample language for more information about requesting funds for open access publishing costs in your grant applications.

Note: Final approval is determined by your institution. If you want to confirm your eligibility before submitting, please contact your library via oa-fund@sfu.ca.