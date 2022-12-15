Western Michigan University, Stryker School of Medicine supports researchers with partial or full coverage of article publishing charges (APCs) in high-impact journals, making your research instantly accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:

You are affiliated with the institution

You are the corresponding author

Western Michigan University Stryker School of Medicine researchers must contact the Medical Library to obtain a PO number to be preapproved to cover some or all of the publishing costs prior to submission.

Note: Final approval is determined by your institution. If you want to confirm your eligibility before submitting, please contact your library via Ask.Librarian@wmed.edu.