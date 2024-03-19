Bibsam Consortium partnership - expanding research visibility and collaboration
Empowering researchers. Unlocking global impact.
Frontiers has entered into a national Transformed Agreement with Sweden’s academic consortium Bibsam. This partnership allows affiliated researchers to publish unlimited peer-reviewed articles in all Frontiers journals and partner society journals – at no cost to them.
What are the benefits of this open access agreement?
This transformed model lets researchers submit their work without waiting for institutional approval, freeing them to focus on what matters – groundbreaking research. This direct approach empowers them to prioritize research and dissemination activities, minimizing delays and uncertainties inherent to conventional publishing workflows.
Unlimited publishing in all Frontiers' high-quality journals without charge to authors or participating institutions.
Open access publications reach a wider audience, leading to more citations and a stronger research profile for your institution.
Streamlined administration eliminates the need for individual APC approvals, saving you valuable time and resources.
A catalyst for open access collaboration
This agreement serves as a model for institutions worldwide. We believe in the power of open access and are committed to fostering a collaborative environment.Speak with our partnerships team
We invite other universities, research institutions, and library consortia to find out more about our open access agreements. By working together, we can accelerate scientific progress and make vital research accessible to all.
Join us in advancing open science
More than 700 institutions across the world have an institutional partnership with Frontiers. This agreement marks a pivotal phase in the ongoing global transition to open access publishing. If you want to learn more about our institutional agreements, contact us at institutions@frontiersin.org or visit our website.