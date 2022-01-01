Open access



Frontiers is a gold open access publisher. At the point of publication, all articles from our portfolio of journals are immediately and permanently accessible online free of charge. Frontiers articles are published under the CC-BY license, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, and reproduction in any medium, provided the original authors and the source are credited.

Gold open access publishing services, which include end-to-end support – from research integrity and peer review, through to innovations in technology and artificial intelligence as well as global dissemination – are supported through Article Processing Charges (APCs). APCs enable the long-term stability of our program, and facilitate equal opportunity to seek, share and create knowledge that benefits all society without restriction. Quality is maintained through rigorous peer review and support through technological innovations, such as our Artificial Intelligence Review Assistant (AIRA).

Open access to the results of publicly funded research is of huge value, offering significant social and economic benefits. The open access publishing model, defined by the Berlin Agreement in 2003, improves the pace, efficiency, and value of research to society. By its very nature, it improves the visibility of authors' work and enables better scholarly exchange, and therefore, the potential impact of that work.



By eliminating the barriers that block the free distribution of knowledge, open access enables scientists to collaborate better, innovate faster, and deliver the solutions we need for healthy lives on a healthy planet.