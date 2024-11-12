Reaching new heights in open access: join us at the 2024 Charleston Conference

Are you ready to explore the limitless possibilities of open science? As proud sponsors of the 2024 Charleston Conference , themed “The Sky is the Limit,” we’re looking forward to connecting with librarians, information specialists, and resource managers eager to drive change in academic communication.

We believe the future of research is built on collaboration and shared vision, where libraries, researchers, and institutions work together to push boundaries, increase accessibility, and strengthen the foundation of open science.

Shaping the future of open access partnerships

Discover how open access agreements can:

Enhance research quality through transparency, peer review, and data sharing leading to more rigorous and reliable research.

Increase research impact by making it more accessible to a wider audience, fostering collaboration, citation, and reuse.

Drive innovation to break down barriers to knowledge, accelerate scientific discovery and push forward technological advancements.

Stop by our booth (71) to learn how we’re helping redefine the future of open access, expand the reach of global research, and unlock new horizons for discovery.

Designed to help you reach new heights

Don’t miss our sessions that will elevate your understanding of open access trends, AI, and public policy—and inspire collaboration to push past the limits in knowledge sharing.

Session type Topic Date & Time Location Vendor information session Open Science for a sustainable future - balancing access and quality through collaboration 12 November 2024 11:00 EDT Salon 2, Charleston Gaillard Center Open session Enhancing global research through fully OA - maximizing AI and scholarly publishing synergies 13 November 2024 11:20 EDT Salon 2, Charleston Gaillard Center Analysis and assessment session Charleston goes to Washington: Public access, AI, copyright... and yes, the election 13 November 2024 13:15 EDT Grand Ballroom 1, Gaillard Center

In these sessions, we’ll:

Discuss how open science can achieve new standards of sustainability and accessibility by balancing quality and collaboration, helping us all reach new heights in impactful, open research.

Dive into the possibilities of fully OA publishing amplified by AI innovation . Join us to see how these synergies expand research impact, offering new paths to limitless knowledge access worldwide.

Address the evolving intersections of public access, AI, and copyright with a look toward the 2024 election’s potential impact on the future of research.

Ready to connect?

Meet our team and find out more about the potential of open access in breaking boundaries, solving shared challenges, and enabling a future where the sky truly is the limit for the academic community.

Transparent and collaborative agreements