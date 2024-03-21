Bridging the gap – promoting digital literacy among researchers with Research Topics

Join our workshop at 2024 Convegno delle Stelline

Welcome to an exclusive collaborative workshop dedicated to navigating the challenges and opportunities faced by academic libraries in the digital age. As researchers' habits and needs shift in their quest for knowledge, it's crucial for academic libraries to adapt and find innovative ways to support them effectively.

Leading the way in open science

Frontiers is at the forefront of the open science movement, with a steadfast commitment to making scholarly articles immediately and permanently accessible to all. Since our inception, we have empowered researchers worldwide to freely access, share, and use the latest findings in their fields.

Through our Research Topics program and custom-built platform, we facilitate collaboration among leading researchers, enabling them to communicate their work openly and efficiently.

Enhancing the role of academic libraries

This workshop presents a unique opportunity for academic librarians and Frontiers to come together and explore strategies for enhancing libraries' impact in the digital realm. We will explore ways to increase readership, improve discoverability , and enable readers to access high-quality data amidst the vast expanse of digital information.

Our workshop agenda covers a series of curated topics, and our discussions will be structured to provide comprehensive insights and actionable strategies. Join us as we navigate these critical themes and pave the way for a more informed and accessible scholarly landscape.

Explore the changing habits and preferences of researchers when seeking knowledge in the digital age.

Learn how Frontiers' commitment to open science can benefit academic libraries and researchers.

Discuss opportunities for collaboration between your institution and Frontiers to better support researchers and promote open science principles.

Registration Details

Secure your spot today by registering online. Don't miss this invaluable opportunity to collaborate with Frontiers and fellow academic librarians in shaping the future of knowledge accessibility.

When? 21 March 2024 (14:00-15h00 CET)

Where? Room Solesin, Palazzo Lombardia, entrance N4, Milan

