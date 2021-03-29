With over 114,000 citations across more than 10,000 articles, Frontiers in Cell and Developmental Biology is the most cited journal in its field. Explore some of the journal's trending articles below.
Mechanisms of Cellular Senescence: Cell Cycle Arrest and Senescence Associated Secretory Phenotype
Researchers review the molecular mechanisms that underlie cellular senescence and the senescence associated growth arrest.
Characteristics and Biomarkers of Ferroptosis
A review summarizing the latest knowledge about the characteristics of ferroptosis in vitro and in vivo, as well as the specificity and limitations of current biomarkers of ferroptosis.
Metabolism of Amino Acids in Cancer
Researchers review amino acid metabolism in malignancy and discuss its correlation to the mammalian target of rapamycin complex 1 (mTORC1) signaling, epigenetic modification, tumor growth and immunity, and ferroptosis.
The Pyroptosis-Related Signature Predicts Prognosis and Indicates Immune Microenvironment Infiltration in Gastric Cancer
A study aims to classify patients with gastric cancer into subtypes, identify differentially expressed genes (DEGs), build a prognostic model, and link pyroptosis with patient prognosis.
CXCL11 Correlates With Antitumor Immunity and an Improved Prognosis in Colon Cancer
Study identifies that high C-X-C motif chemokine ligand 11 (CXCL11) is an independent prognostic biomarker in patients with colon adenocarcinoma (COAD), that promoted anti-tumor immunity to prolong survival.
A Ferroptosis-Related Gene Prognostic Index Associated With Biochemical Recurrence and Radiation Resistance for Patients With Prostate Cancer Undergoing Radical Radiotherapy
Researchers find that a ferroptosis-related gene prognostic index (FGPI) based on ACSL3 and EPAS1 might be used to predict biochemical recurrence (BCR) and radiation resistance for prostate cancer patients.
Read other impactful articles published in Frontiers in Cell and Developmental Biology.