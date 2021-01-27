With over 687,000 citations across more than 9,800 articles, Frontiers in Marine Science is the 3rd most-cited journal in its field. Explore some of the journal's trending articles below.
Current Status of the Algae Production Industry in Europe: An Emerging Sector of the Blue Bioeconomy
Study emphasizes that the European algae sector has a considerable potential for sustainable development, as long as the recognized economic, social and environmental challenges are addressed.
The Essentials of Marine Biotechnology
Researchers synthesize the essence, opportunities and challenges encountered in marine biotechnology, and outlines the attainment of directly derived or bio-inspired products from marine organisms.
A Review and Meta-Analysis of Potential Impacts of Ocean Acidification on Marine Calcifiers From the Southern Ocean
Scientists outline the current understanding of skeletal mineralogy of Southern Ocean (SO) marine calcifiers and make projections about how ocean acidification might affect SO taxa.
Recommendations for the Standardisation of Open Taxonomic Nomenclature for Image-Based Identifications
Study provides examples of recommended usage of open nomenclature (ON) terms for input to online databases and preparation of morphospecies catalogues.
Tracking Marine Litter With a Global Ocean Model: Where Does It Go? Where Does It Come From?
Researchers use particle tracking simulations to replicate the motions of mismanaged plastic waste, providing a global estimate of where marine litter on coastilnes comes from and where a country's marine litter goes.
Into the Plastisphere, Where Only the Generalists Thrive: Early Insights in Plastisphere Microbial Community Succession
Study suggests that microorganisms do not selectively persist on linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) or nylon-6 (PA) surfaces to gain direct metabolic benefit, but use these plastics to form generalist biofilm communities.
Read other impactful articles published in Frontiers in Marine Science.