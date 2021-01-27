Frontiers in Marine Science: Read our trending articles
With over 687,000 citations across more than 9,800 articles, Frontiers in Marine Science is the 3rd most-cited journal in its field. Explore some of the journal's trending articles below.
Study emphasizes that the European algae sector has a considerable potential for sustainable development, as long as the recognized economic, social and environmental challenges are addressed.
Researchers synthesize the essence, opportunities and challenges encountered in marine biotechnology, and outlines the attainment of directly derived or bio-inspired products from marine organisms.
Scientists outline the current understanding of skeletal mineralogy of Southern Ocean (SO) marine calcifiers and make projections about how ocean acidification might affect SO taxa.
Study provides examples of recommended usage of open nomenclature (ON) terms for input to online databases and preparation of morphospecies catalogues.
Researchers use particle tracking simulations to replicate the motions of mismanaged plastic waste, providing a global estimate of where marine litter on coastilnes comes from and where a country's marine litter goes.
Study suggests that microorganisms do not selectively persist on linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) or nylon-6 (PA) surfaces to gain direct metabolic benefit, but use these plastics to form generalist biofilm communities.
