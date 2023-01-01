What are Research Topics?

A Research Topic is a multidisciplinary article collection that brings together leading experts, encouraging collaborative research to accelerate science. Designed for impact, they are highly cited and widely read by researchers worldwide.

Frontiers Research Topics provide scientists with a platform to:

investigate critical research questions from different perspectives

address emerging issues swiftly with colleagues and peers

explore game-changing ideas and approaches across disciplines





A guest editor (also called a topic editor) suggests and then leads their Research Topic, which fellow researchers contribute to as authors and peer reviewers. The topic editor oversees peer review, so only the highest quality scientific research is published in their collection​.

What are the benefits of Research Topics?

Whether you are looking to guest edit your own Research Topic or browse open Research Topics to find the perfect home for your article, there are many benefits to getting involved - here are just a few:

What is it like to host a Research Topic?

After successfully proposing a Research Topic, as topic editor you take the lead on all editorial decisions, from defining the scope of your topic and choosing a team of co-editors, to overseeing peer review so only the best quality research is published in your collection​.

As a guest editor, you’ll be able to:

curate a collection of articles around your own area of research

provide a broader perspective on the newest advances in your field

grow your network and collaborate with fellow experts around the world

track your impact in real-time with advanced metrics

increase the visibility and readership of your work with the possibility of a freely shareable eBook

Guest editor criteria

To be a Frontiers topic editor, you will need:

a PhD or MD degree

at least three years of postdoctoral experience

a significant and relevant publication record

previous editorial experience.

Suggest a new topic

Authors: submit an article to a Research Topic

Publishing your article within a Research Topic is a fantastic opportunity to work with your peers and senior researchers within a collaborative research environment. You’d benefit from:

retaining copyright for your article via a CC-BY license

accessing article level metrics to track your article’s impact

getting editors’ and reviewers’ public endorsement of your published paper

rapid publication: with Research Topic articles, manuscript submission to final decision takes less than 90 days on average

Browse existing topics

Helpful links