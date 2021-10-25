What are Research Topics?

A Research Topic is a collaborative hub built around an emerging theme. Defined, managed, and led by renowned researchers, they bring together leading experts around a shared area of interest – stimulating collaboration and accelerating science.

Designed for impact, a Research Topic is highly cited and widely read by researchers worldwide.

Frontiers' Research Topics provide scientists with a platform to:

investigate critical research questions from different perspectives

address emerging issues swiftly with colleagues in their research community

explore game-changing ideas and approaches across disciplines.





A guest editor (also called a topic editor) suggests and leads their Research Topic, which fellow researchers contribute to as authors and peer reviewers. The topic editor oversees peer review, ensuring only the highest quality scientific research is published.

What are the benefits of Research Topics?

Whether you are looking to guest edit your own Research Topic or browse open Research Topics to find the perfect home for your research, there are many benefits of getting involved - here are just a few:

What is it like to host a Research Topic?

After successfully proposing a Research Topic, as topic editor you take the lead on all editorial decisions - from defining the scope of your topic and choosing a team of co-editors, to overseeing peer review so only the best quality research is published.



You set the timeline for your collection and we'll work with you at your pace.

As a guest editor, you’ll be able to:

lead, nurture, and guide a newly emerging research community

grow your network and collaborate with fellow experts around the world

gain valuable editorial experience and learn from other researchers

track your impact in real-time with advanced metrics

increase the visibility and readership of your work with the possibility of a freely shareable ebook.

Guest editor criteria

To be a topic editor, you will need:

a PhD or MD degree

at least three years of postdoctoral experience

a significant and relevant publication record

previous editorial experience.

Suggest a new topic

Authors: submit an article to a Research Topic

Publishing your article within a Research Topic is a great opportunity to work with your peers and senior researchers within a collaborative research environment, providing a range of perspectives on the same topic.​

You’d benefit from:

retaining copyright for your article via a CC-BY license

accessing article level metrics to track your article’s impact

getting editors’ and reviewers’ public endorsement of your published paper

rapid publication: with Research Topic articles, manuscript submission to final decision takes less than 70 days on average.

Browse our open topics

Helpful links