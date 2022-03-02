Frontiers in Agronomy: Read our trending articles
This review highlights the relevance of humic acids on crop growth, plant hormone production, nutrient uptake and assimilation, yield, and protein synthesis.
This study found that the addition of Bacillus sp. PG-8 culture to the Arachis hypogea plant resulted in a significant improvement in plant growth.
This paper discusses the pros and cons of replacing or supplementing common used weed control methods with laser weeding. The ability to use laser weeding technology is relatively new and not yet widely practiced or commercially available.
Researchers conducted a survey to better understand the current weed management practices and concerns in Arkansas rice.
This study investigates whether the addition of a cover crop in treatments without preemergence (PRE) herbicide use was expected to improve weed control with increasing cover biomass accumulation.
This study focuses on the constraints to adopting the major aonservation agriculture component, zero tillage (ZT). Study examines whether ZT wheat is feasible for smallholders and the potential of technology targeting to realize faster and wider diffusion.
Study investigated how much tillage reduces weed infestation and yield loss, and which systems and weed species are the most affected by tillage suppression.
To provide a starting point for new agronomic research, this review summarizes the current knowledge on milpa agronomy and determines research priorities to further improve the system.
Review summarizing the various agroforestry concepts applicable to coconut-based farming, highlight the benefits/ecosystem services that can be gained through in-situ and ex-situ practices, and explore the challenges around integration of these practices.
Through a global literature review using data published from field experiments on liming, the objective of this paper is to understand the effects of liming on soil pH, crop yields, and economic profitability
