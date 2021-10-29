Frontiers brings open science to the global table

At COP30 in Belém, the world is coming together to face one of the biggest questions of our time: how do we protect a planet that’s already pushed past safe limits?

We took this chance to put open science front and center, ensuring that conversations about climate action and policy at COP30 were built on research that’s open, trusted, and available to all. With seven of nine planetary boundaries surpassed, the urgency for solutions to climate change and ecosystem restoration has never been greater.

"There is not one single solution. We need everybody, from the top to the ground, to be able to change things." - Dr Ane Alencar, Director of Science, Instituto de Pesquisa Ambiental da Amazônia

Through three dynamic panel sessions, we highlighted the Frontiers Planet Prize community, showcased breakthrough technologies for planetary health , and shared real climate solutions from researchers working hands-on with our changing environment. The sessions featured National Champions of the prize from across Latin America, including Prof. Carlos Peres, inaugural International Champion and recipient of the USD 1 million Prize in 2023, who shared the significant impact his work has achieved since receiving the prestigious award.

Mobilizing science for planetary impact: from breakthroughs to transformations Science doesn’t change the world until people use it. This panel brought together brilliant researchers to show how open, actionable science can transform entire regions, from the Amazon to fast-growing cities facing climate stress. The conversation focused on the science behind forest resilience, community-led adaptation, urban water challenges, and socio-environmental justice, and how, when openly shared, this knowledge helps shift policies, incentives, and systems. Key takeaways from the panel discussion: Dr. Fabiola S. Rodríguez ( Autonomous Metropolitan University, National Champion, Frontiers Planet Prize, Mexico 2025) demonstrated how community-driven, university-anchored restoration of La Piedad Lagoon has revived biodiversity, strengthened local livelihoods, influenced national policy, and built resilience to future freshwater scarcity across Mexico.

Dr. João Vitor Campos -Silva (Instituto Jurua, co-author winning International Champion article, Frontiers Planet Prize, UK 2023) showed that Indigenous knowledge, co-governance and local stewardship can restore species like pirarucu, protect 15 million hectares of Amazon floodplains, and create a self-reinforcing cycle where conservation and community wellbeing strengthen one another.

Dr. Ane Alencar (IPAM Amazonia, member of Jury of 100, Frontiers Planet Prize) warned that Amazon fires are accelerating due to drought and climate change, with even low-intensity fires causing long-term biomass loss and massive carbon emissions, pushing the forest toward dangerous feedback loops that threaten its resilience. The discussion made clear that open science can only drive real planetary impact when it is translated into governance and grounded in equitable, community-centered partnerships that unite Indigenous knowledge, local leadership and scientific expertise. With the planet signaling unprecedented urgency, the solutions showcased here remind us that what is needed now is not new science, but open science and the political will and collective ambition to scale what already works.

From breakthrough to impact: science driving Amazonian restoration One of the most inspiring stories at COP30 came straight from the Amazon. This session showcased how prize-winning research helped restore 15 million hectares of floodplain ecosystems, revive endangered species, and strengthen livelihoods across 140 communities. This isn't a theory. It is living proof that science together with community leadership creates climate action that works. Panelists explored how local stewardship, biodiversity monitoring, and nature-based solutions can protect huge carbon sinks, support climate justice, and scale across the world. Key takeaways from the panel discussion: Amazon science driving systems change: breakthrough science from the Amazon can drive systems-level change when translated into governance, policy, and funding pathways. Instituto Juruá exemplifies this impact: research rooted in human and ecological needs has restored ecosystems while strengthening local livelihoods, protecting 15 million hectares of floodplain forest and supporting 140 communities across the state of Amazonas.

Co-designed, community-centered: truly transformative action relies on inclusive, community-centered partnerships in which scientists, Indigenous leaders, civil society and governments co-design solutions that are equitable, replicable, and capable of scaling across bioregions.

Science as the backbone of climate justice: given the urgency of planetary boundary transgression, science must sit at the heart of climate justice through consistent biodiversity monitoring stronger mandates, long-term partnerships, and compelling science-based narratives that shape policy mechanisms and sustain impact over time.