Frontiers in Medicine is within the top 10 most-cited journals in its field.
This study reviews recent research on the link between gut microbiota and the brain, and microbiome’s role in shaping the development of the most common neurological and psychiatric illnesses.
AI needs to be accepted and understood by physicians and medical students, but few have systematically assessed their attitudes. We investigated clinical AI acceptance among physicians & medical students around the world to provide implementation guidance.
Study aiming to develop and validate an integrative intrinsic capacity scoring system, to investigate its associations with biomarkers & explore the predictive value of this score on 4-year mortality among community dwelling people aged 50 years and older.
Through a prospective study of approximately 10,000 patients, we aimed to characterize the medical cannabis patient population as well as to identify treatment adherence, safety, and effectiveness.
Astatine-211 has physical properties that make it one of the top candidates for use as a radiation source for alpha particle-based radionuclide therapy. Here, we summarize results from completed clinical trials, and discuss ongoing trials and the future.
Study investigating the tear fluid of nondiabetic individuals, diabetic patients with no diabetic retinopathy (DR), and diabetic patients with non- or proliferative DR to find putative biomarkers for the diagnosis and staging of DR.
The goal of this review is to discuss the current understanding of the pathophysiology of preeclampsia as it relates to the adverse health consequences in patients impacted by this disease, along with a brief discussion of ways to improve overall outcomes.
Study synthesizing information on the effectiveness of therapeutic patient education interventions across different specialties of medicine, showing that these interventions were effective across all chronic disorders.
Study aiming to investigate whether features from whole lung radiomic analysis of high-resolution computed tomography may alone predict mortality in rheumatoid arthritis-associated interstitial lung disease patients.
Pemafibrate was reported to reduce alanine aminotransferase in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) patients, but efficacy was not clearly elucidated. Therefore, we explored pemafibrate efficacy in NAFLD patients.
