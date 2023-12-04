FAIR² Data Management
FAIR² is the world’s first complete AI-powered data management service, that empowers researchers everywhere to maximize the impact of their work.
Frontiers FAIR² Data Management Service organizes, cleans and curates your data quickly and efficiently so that you don’t have to. A FAIR² Data Article, published alongside an interactive data portal and AI-ready data package, ensures that your data is discoverable, reusable and gains impact.
With One Submission
✔ Peer-reviewed publication
✔ Fully developed and hosted interactive portal
✔ FAIR²-certified, machine-actionable package
✔ Lifetime hosting and preservation (portal + data)
Integrated. Sustained. Built for decades.