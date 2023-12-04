 Skip to main content

Explore the latest research published through Frontiers FAIR² Data Management: reusable, AI-ready, and citable datasets designed to accelerate discovery and maximize impact across disciplines.

What is a FAIR² Data Article?

The FAIR² Data Article is a new article type designed to focus exclusively on a single dataset rather than testing specific hypotheses. Published alongside a unique interactive data explorer, this new publication format ensures that high-value datasets receive the same recognition, visibility, and citation opportunities as traditional research articles while remaining accessible and reusable for the global research community.

What makes the FAIR² Data Article unique?

  • Dataset-centric: unlike traditional articles, which focus on hypothesis-driven analysis, FAIR² Data Articles are dedicated solely to the dataset, its structure, provenance, and reuse potential.

  • Peer-reviewed and citable: ensures that datasets are rigorously assessed for quality, completeness, and adherence to FAIR principles

  • Interoperable and AI-ready: published datasets are structured for seamless reuse, analysis, and integration with computational models and AI-driven research.

How do I get started?

  • Start your submission. Begin within your chosen Frontiers journal by selecting 'FAIR² Data' as the article type in the submission process

  • Upload. Securely upload your dataset to Frontiers FAIR². Our AI data steward Clara helps with metadata and initial preparation

  • Curate. Organize methods and data dictionary, validate quality and consistency with FAIR² standards, and explore your data through visualizations to check completeness.

  • Compose. Draft your FAIR² Data Article with structured methods, metadata, and visual summaries automatically generated from your dataset — supporting alignment and integrity checks throughout.

  • Showcase. Your FAIR² Data Article automatically includes a custom interactive data portal, tailored to your dataset — with AI chat, visualizations, and notebooks for computation and reuse.

  • Submit for peer review. Finalize and submit your FAIR² Data Article and portal for peer review and publication in a Frontiers journal. Once accepted, your dataset becomes a citable, open access scientific contribution — certified, preserved, and discoverable.

Learn more about FAIR², an intelligent way to organize, share, and publish data - making it AI-ready, reusable and impactful.