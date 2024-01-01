Frontiers and the German National Library of Medicine (ZB MED) partnership

Frontiers and the German National Library of Medicine (ZB MED) have launched the first transformed framework agreement - a national, fully open access flat-fee deal - for Germany.



Through this partnership, German research centers and libraries enable affiliated researchers to publish across all Frontiers journals and partner publications at no charge for the researcher.

Crafted through collaboration, this initiative represents a strategic effort to promote open access principles while ensuring financial stability for participating institutions.

Participating institutions

Participation is open to all public and private research institutions in Germany, along with state, regional, and specialized libraries. Moreover, German institutions already engaged in Frontiers' institutional partnership program can opt in to leverage the benefits of this agreement.

Participating institutions will be offered the option of choosing between joining the flat-fee model or receiving a 10% discount on article publishing charges. Institutions wishing to benefit from the flat fee or choosing to receive the discount on article-based charges can opt in at any time.

Institutional participants choosing flat-fee model

Institutional participants choosing metered model

Transparent and collaborative agreements

Our partnerships are founded on transparency and collaboration. We understand that each institution has unique needs, so we provide you with personalized support to ensure a smooth experience throughout our agreement.

If you are interested in setting up an institutional partnership and need some more information, please contact us today at institutions@frontiersin.org.