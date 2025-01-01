-
Bangor University supports researchers with partial or full coverage of article publishing charges (APCs) in high-impact journals, making your research instantly accessible to everyone, everywhere.
Are you eligible?
To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:
You are affiliated with the institution
You are the corresponding author
Your manuscript is funded by UKRI, including PhD studies (funding from AHRC, BBSRC, EPSRC, ESRC, MRC, NERC, or STFC).
The manuscript must arise from a completed project or a live grant that does not provide funds for publication costs.
The manuscript must include: 1) An acknowledgment of the UKRI funding that supported the research, 2) where relevant, a statement on how the underlying research materials (data, samples, models) may be accessed. Authors should also provide their funding information and UKRI grant ID both on this page and within the article.
Note: Final approval is determined by your institution. If you want to confirm your eligibility before submitting, please contact your library via repository@bangor.ac.uk.
How to submit under this partnership?
1
Registration
Register or login to the submission portal with your institutional email address.
2
Submission
Ensure that you are listed as the Corresponding Author.
In the invoice section, select your institution as the payer.
Note: Your institution’s name may appear in either English or the original local language. Please check both options if needed.
3
Eligibility check
Frontiers will verify your eligibility.
4
Confirmation
If your eligibility is confirmed, the APC will be paid by your university upon acceptance.