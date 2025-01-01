Bangor University supports researchers with partial or full coverage of article publishing charges (APCs) in high-impact journals, making your research instantly accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:

You are affiliated with the institution

You are the corresponding author

Your manuscript is funded by UKRI, including PhD studies (funding from AHRC, BBSRC, EPSRC, ESRC, MRC, NERC, or STFC).

The manuscript must arise from a completed project or a live grant that does not provide funds for publication costs.

The manuscript must include: 1) An acknowledgment of the UKRI funding that supported the research, 2) where relevant, a statement on how the underlying research materials (data, samples, models) may be accessed. Authors should also provide their funding information and UKRI grant ID both on this page and within the article.

Note: Final approval is determined by your institution. If you want to confirm your eligibility before submitting, please contact your library via repository@bangor.ac.uk.