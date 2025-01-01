BiblioSan Consortium partnership

Our renewed partnership with the BiblioSan Consortium makes publishing faster and easier for researchers.

Under the agreement, corresponding authors affiliated with the BiblioSan Consortium's participating universities and research centers will receive full or partial publishing support across all Frontiers journals starting January 1, 2024. As a researcher, you will:

Experience a simplified submission process with reduced administrative barriers to publication.

See your work reach peer review and connect with reviewers to improve your manuscript.

From submission to publication and beyond, our user-friendly platform makes organizing your research and tracking your impact easy.

Discover how we publish at Frontiers. If you’re ready to publish, check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about the submission process, from choosing a journal to preparing your manuscript.

Are you eligible?

We believe in the transformative power of open science. Articles published with us are free and permanently accessible worldwide - so anyone can benefit from the discoveries, not just a selection of researchers. To be eligible under the partnership ensure:

the affiliated author is the corresponding author.

the corresponding author must be affiliated with one of the institutions listed below.

the corresponding author uses their institutional email address.

Our BiblioSan Consortium partners

Frontiers streamlines processes for researchers and their institutions with tailored, flexible, and financially sustainable publishing models. We offer institutions wanting to join this agreement continuous registration with no annual fee, an innovative workflow alongside a dashboard, providing new insights and transparency.

Participating institutions include:

IRCCS Fondazione Human Technopole - Milano

Azienda USL di Bologna, Italy (OLD NAME: IRCCS Istituto delle Scienze Neurologiche di Bologna (ISNB)

Fondazione CNAO Centro Nazionale Di Adroterapia Oncologica - Pavia

Fondazione Luigi Maria Monti IRCCS Istituto Dermopatico dell’Immacolata (IDI) - Roma

IRCCS Associazione Oasi Maria SS. - Troina (EN)

IRCCS Azienda Ospedaliero-Universitaria di Bologna

IRCCS Centro Cardiologico Monzino - Milano

IRCCS Centro di Riferimento Oncologico della Basilicata - Rionero in Vulture (Potenza)

IRCCS Centro di Riferimento Oncologico di Aviano

IRCCS Centro Neurolesi “Bonino Pulejo” - Messina

IRCCS Centro San Giovanni di Dio, Fatebenefratelli - Brescia

IRCCS Fondazione Don Carlo Gnocchi

IRCCS Fondazione G.B. Bietti - Roma

IRCCS Fondazione Istituto Auxologico Italiano - Milano

IRCCS Fondazione Istituto Neurologico Nazionale “Casimiro Mondino” (FM) - Pavia

IRCCS Fondazione Maugeri - Istituto di Pavia

IRCCS Fondazione Policlinico San Matteo - Pavia

IRCCS Fondazione Policlinico Universitario A. Gemelli

IRCCS Fondazione Stella Maris

IRCCS Istituto “Eugenio Medea”

IRCCS Istituto Clinico Humanitas - Rozzano (Milano)

IRCCS Istituto di Ricerche Farmacologiche Mario Negri

IRCCS Istituto Europeo di Oncologia - Milano

IRCCS Istituto Giannina Gaslini

IRCCS Istituto Nazionale per le Malattie Infettive "Lazzaro Spallanzani" - Roma

IRCCS Istituto Nazionale per lo Studio e la Cura dei Tumori - Milano

IRCCS Istituto Nazionale per lo Studio e la Cura dei Tumori “Fondazione Giovanni Pascale” - Napoli

IRCCS Istituto Neurologico Besta - Milano

IRCCS Istituto Neurologico Mediterraneo Neuromed - Pozzilli (IS)

IRCCS Istituto Oncologico Veneto (IOV) - Padova

IRCCS Istituto Ortopedico Galeazzi - Milano

IRCCS Istituto Regina Elena per lo Studio e la Cura dei Tumori - Roma

IRCCS Istituto Romagnolo per lo Studio dei Tumori (IRST) "Dino Amadori" s.r.l.

IRCCS Istituto S.Maria e S.Gallicano - Roma

IRCCS Local Health Authority of Reggio Emilia

IRCCS Materno Infantile Burlo Garofolo

IRCCS Mediterranean Institute for Transplantation and Highly Specialized Therapies (ISMETT)

IRCCS MultiMedica

IRCCS National Institute of Gastroenterology S. de Bellis Research Hospital

IRCCS National Institute of Science and Health for Aging (INRCA)

IRCCS Oncologico Bari (Istituto Tumori “Giovanni Paolo II” - Bari)

IRCCS Ospedale Generale Regionale “Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza” - San Giovanni Rotondo (FG) OPERA PADRE PIO

IRCCS Ospedale Maggiore - Milano (Fondazione IRCCS Cà Granda, Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, Milano)

IRCCS Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino Gesù - Roma

IRCCS Ospedale San Camillo - Venezia

IRCCS Policlinico San Donato

IRCCS Rizzoli Orthopedic Institute

IRCCS Sacro Cuore Don Calabria Hospital

IRCCS San Martino Hospital

IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital

IRCCS San Raffaele Pisana

IRCCS SDN

Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS)

Istituto Zooprofilattico Sperimentale del Lazio e Toscana (IZSLT)

Istituto Zooprofilattico Sperimentale del Mezzogiorno (IZSM)

Istituto Zooprofilattico Sperimentale del Piemonte, Liguria e Valle d'Aosta (IZSTO)

Istituto Zooprofilattico Sperimentale della Puglia e della Basilicata (IZSPB)

Istituto Zooprofilattico Sperimentale della Sardegna (IZSSA)

Istituto Zooprofilattico Sperimentale della Sicilia (IZSSI)

Istituto Zooprofilattico Sperimentale dell'Abruzzo e del Molise (IZSAM)

Istituto Zooprofilattico Sperimentale delle Venezie (IZSVe)

Istituto Zooprofilattico Sperimentale dell'Umbria e delle Marche (IZSUM)

Istituto Zooprofilattico Sperimentale Lombardia ed Emilia Romagna (IZSLER)

Fondazione MultiMedica Onlus

