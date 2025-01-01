Bielefeld University supports researchers with partial or full coverage of article publishing charges (APCs) in high-impact journals, making your research instantly accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:

You are affiliated with the institution

You are the corresponding author

Please ensure that your manuscript includes the following acknowledgement: "We acknowledge the financial support of the German Research Foundation (DFG) and the Open Access Publication Fund of Bielefeld University for the article processing charge."

Note: Final approval is determined by your institution. If you want to confirm your eligibility before submitting, please contact your library via oa.ub@uni-bielefeld.de.