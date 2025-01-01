Brunel University London supports researchers with partial or full coverage of article publishing charges (APCs) in high-impact journals, making your research instantly accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:

You are affiliated with the institution

You are the corresponding author

Funding is available only for Type A articles.

Before submitting, authors must apply for APC funding via the APC Funding form. Once APC funding is approved, the manuscript may be submitted. For further details or queries, contact openaccess@brunel.ac.uk.

Note: Final approval is determined by your institution. If you want to confirm your eligibility before submitting, please contact your library via openaccess@brunel.ac.uk.