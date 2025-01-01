Consortium of Swiss Academic Libraries partnership

Our renewed partnership with the Consortium of Swiss Academic Libraries (CSAL) makes publishing faster and easier for researchers.

Under the agreement, corresponding authors affiliated with the CSAL's participating universities and research centers will receive full or partial publishing support across all Frontiers journals starting January 1, 2024. As a researcher, you will:

Experience a simplified submission process with reduced administrative barriers to publication.

See your work reach peer review and connect with reviewers to improve your manuscript.

From submission to publication and beyond, our user-friendly platform makes organizing your research and tracking your impact easy.

Discover how we publish at Frontiers. If you’re ready to publish, check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about the submission process, from choosing a journal to preparing your manuscript.

Are you eligible?

We believe in the transformative power of open science. Articles published with us are free and permanently accessible worldwide - so anyone can benefit from the discoveries, not just a selection of researchers. To be eligible under the partnership ensure:

the affiliated author is the corresponding author.

the corresponding author must be affiliated with one of the institutions listed below.

the corresponding author uses their institutional email address.

Our CSAL partners

Frontiers streamlines processes for researchers and their institutions with tailored, flexible, and financially sustainable publishing models. We offer institutions wanting to join this agreement continuous registration with no annual fee, an innovative workflow alongside a dashboard, providing new insights and transparency.

Participating institutions include:

ETH Zurich

Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL)

Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW)

University of Geneva

Agroscope

Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI)

Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL)

Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology (Eawag)

Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology (Empa)

Università della Svizzera italiana

University of Bern

University of Neuchâtel

Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts

The right journal for your research

Choosing the right journal is crucial for your research to reach the right audience. At Frontiers, we offer over 220 journals across diverse fields of knowledge. Of these, 72 have a Journal Impact Factor, and 79 have a CiteScore, ensuring your work gets the visibility and recognition it deserves.

Your article will be freely and permanently available immediately after publication, ensuring maximum reach, impact, and visibility.

More scientists can read the results of your research, including the wider public unable to access the information because they lack a subscription.

Open access improves the quality of your research through open, transparent, and reproducible practices made available to a global audience.

How to submit as a society journal author?

Frontiers actively promotes and fosters a sustainable shift towards open access for societies through collaboration and the publication of society journals on our platform.

Collaborations between authors and institutions can enhance visibility, credibility, and support for research dissemination. To ensure a seamless submission process, society partner authors must submit their work directly via their selected journal's website.

This ensures adherence to the journal's submission guidelines, expedites the peer-review process, and guarantees that the manuscript is considered for publication in a timely manner. Discover if your journal is currently partnering with us.

Not an affiliated author?

We collaborate with hundreds of institutions across the world. If you want to join them, tell your librarian about Frontiers institutional plans - just submit the form below with the details of your open access institutional representative.