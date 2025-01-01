Durham University supports researchers with partial or full coverage of article publishing charges (APCs) in high-impact journals, making your research instantly accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:

You are affiliated with the institution

You are the corresponding author

Please ensure that you contact openaccess.publishing@durham.ac.uk before the point of submission to request that funds are committed for you. For UKRI- and Wellcome Trust-funded authors, also make sure that you provide your grant information (including Funder Award reference code).

Note: Final approval is determined by your institution. If you want to confirm your eligibility before submitting, please contact your library via openaccess.publishing@durham.ac.uk.