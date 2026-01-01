Hochschule Düsseldorf University of Applied Sciences supports researchers with partial or full coverage of article publishing charges (APCs) in high-impact journals, making your research instantly accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:

You are affiliated with the institution

You are the corresponding author

Authors must submit an internal application for funding approval. A specific funding acknowledgement statement must be included in the published article: 'The publication costs were funded by the Open Access Publication Fund of Hochschule Düsseldorf University of Applied Sciences.'

Note: Final approval is determined by your institution. If you want to confirm your eligibility before submitting, please contact your library via publikationsservice.bibliothek@hs-duesseldorf.de.