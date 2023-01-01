Iowa State University partnership

The Iowa State University of Science and Technology supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. As part of this support, Iowa State University Library has entered an institutional agreement with Frontiers.

This means Iowa State University will cover article processing charges for eligible, funded authors affiliated with the university who wish to publish in any Frontiers journal.

If you're ready to publish, check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about the submission process, from choosing a journal to preparing your manuscript.

The power of open access

As one of the world's leading open access publishers, we believe in the transformative power of open science. Articles published with us are free and permanently accessible worldwide - so anyone can benefit from the discoveries, not just a selection of researchers.

Your article will be freely and permanently available immediately after publication, ensuring maximum reach, impact, and visibility.

More scientists can read the results of your research, including the wider public unable to access the information because they lack a subscription.

Open access improves the quality of your research through open, transparent, and reproducible practices made available to a global audience.



Are you a researcher at Iowa State?

Frontiers works with research institutions, libraries, consortia and funders to improve support for researchers publishing open access. We work to:

reduce administrative time for authors and institutions by centralizing communications and streamlining submission and payment workflows.

release authors from some/all responsibility for article processing charges (APCs) - contact your institution or librarian for full details.

simplify the submission process to ensure authors can submit their work quickly and easily with step-by-step support.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible under the partnership, you need to ensure:

corresponding author must be affiliated with Iowa State University.

use their university email address, and select 'Iowa State university' in the payment information section (“Frontiers institutional partners”) when submitting their article.

Eligible authors will benefit from a streamlined invoicing process, managed directly between Frontiers and the Office of Scholarly Communication team at Iowa State University Library, relieving authors of the payment responsibility.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement or if you require any further details, please visit Iowa State University’s Open Access Publishing page or contact openisu@iastate.edu

Not an Iowa-affiliated author?

