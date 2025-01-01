 Skip to main content

Istituto di Chimica Biomolecolare

Submit your research

Partnership

Istituto di Chimica Biomolecolare supports researchers with partial or full coverage of article publishing charges (APCs) in high-impact journals, making your research instantly accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:

  • You are affiliated with the institution

  • You are the corresponding author

Note: Final approval is determined by your institution. If you want to confirm your eligibility before submitting, please contact your library via amministrazione@icb.cnr.it.

How to submit under this partnership?

  • 1

    Registration

    Register or login to the submission portal with your institutional email address.

  • 2

    Submission

    Ensure that you are listed as the Corresponding Author.

    In the invoice section, select your institution as the payer.

    Note: Your institution’s name may appear in either English or the original local language. Please check both options if needed.

  • 3

    Eligibility check

    Frontiers will verify your eligibility.

  • 4

    Confirmation

    If your eligibility is confirmed, the APC will be paid by your university upon acceptance.

Find the best journal for your research

Join a community of researchers publishing in any of our 228 open-access journals.

See all journals list