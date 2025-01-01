 Skip to main content

Partnership

Jönköping University supports you with unlimited publishing in high-impact open access journals without article publishing charges (APCs), making it easier to share your work with the world.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:

  • You are affiliated with the institution

  • You are the corresponding author

How to submit under this partnership?

  • 1

    Registration

    Register or login to the submission portal with your institutional email address.

  • 2

    Submission

    Ensure that you are listed as the Corresponding Author.

    In the invoice section, select your institution as the payer.

    Note: Your institution’s name may appear in either English or the original local language. Please check both options if needed.

  • 3

    Eligibility check

    Frontiers will verify your eligibility.

  • 4

    Confirmation

    If confirmed, the APC will be paid by the partnership upon acceptance.

