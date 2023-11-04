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- About us
- Institutional partnership
- King's College London (KCL)
King's College London (KCL)
Partnership
King's College London (KCL) supports researchers with partial or full coverage of article publishing charges (APCs) in high-impact journals, making your research instantly accessible to everyone, everywhere.
Are you eligible?
To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:
You are affiliated with the institution
You are the corresponding author
You are funded by British Heart Foundation (BHF), UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), RCUK/AHRC, BBSRC, EPSRC, ESRC, MRC, NERC, STFC, Wellcome Trust, and where the grant is held at King's College London.
Eligible funded authors receive a 10% discount under this agreement and 100% APC coverage following the approval of your funding application to Kings College London.
Funded authors can apply for APC coverage here: https://www.kcl.ac.uk/library/researchsupport/openaccess/request-funding.aspx.
Note: Final approval is determined by your institution. If you want to confirm your eligibility before submitting, please contact your library at openaccess@kcl.ac.uk.
How to submit under this partnership?
1
Registration
Register or login to the submission portal with your institutional email address.
2
Submission
Ensure that you are listed as the Corresponding Author.
In the invoice section, select your institution as the payer.
Note: Your institution’s name may appear in either English or the original local language. Please check both options if needed.
3
Eligibility check
Frontiers will verify your eligibility.
4
Confirmation
If your eligibility is confirmed, the APC will be paid by your university upon acceptance.