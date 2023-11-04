King's College London (KCL) supports researchers with partial or full coverage of article publishing charges (APCs) in high-impact journals, making your research instantly accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:

You are affiliated with the institution

You are the corresponding author

You are funded by British Heart Foundation (BHF), UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), RCUK/AHRC, BBSRC, EPSRC, ESRC, MRC, NERC, STFC, Wellcome Trust, and where the grant is held at King's College London.

Eligible funded authors receive a 10% discount under this agreement and 100% APC coverage following the approval of your funding application to Kings College London. Funded authors can apply for APC coverage here: https://www.kcl.ac.uk/library/researchsupport/openaccess/request-funding.aspx.

Note: Final approval is determined by your institution. If you want to confirm your eligibility before submitting, please contact your library at openaccess@kcl.ac.uk.