-
- About us
- Institutional partnership
- Leibniz Universität Hannover und Technische Informationsbibliothek (TIB)
Leibniz Universität Hannover und Technische Informationsbibliothek (TIB)
Partnership
Leibniz Universität Hannover und Technische Informationsbibliothek (TIB) supports you with unlimited publishing in high-impact open access journals without article publishing charges (APCs), making it easier to share your work with the world.
Are you eligible?
To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:
You are affiliated with the institution
You are the corresponding author
How to submit under this partnership?
1
Registration
Register or login to the submission portal with your institutional email address.
2
Submission
Ensure that you are listed as the Corresponding Author.
In the invoice section, select your institution as the payer.
Note: Your institution’s name may appear in either English or the original local language. Please check both options if needed.
3
Eligibility check
Frontiers will verify your eligibility.
4
Confirmation
If confirmed, the APC will be paid by the partnership upon acceptance.