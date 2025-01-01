Leipzig University supports researchers with partial or full coverage of article publishing charges (APCs) in high-impact journals, making your research instantly accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:

You are affiliated with the institution

You are the corresponding author

For further information and to apply for funding, please visit https://www.ub.uni-leipzig.de/en/open-science/open-access-funds/oa-journals/. Funded manuscripts must contain the following acknowledgment: "Supported by the Open Access Publishing Fund of Leipzig University" or " Gefördert durch den Open-Access-Publikationsfonds der Universität Leipzig.

Note: Final approval is determined by your institution. If you want to confirm your eligibility before submitting, please contact your library via openaccess@ub.uni-leipzig.de.