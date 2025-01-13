-
- Norwegian Institute for International Affairs (NUPI)
Norwegian Institute for International Affairs (NUPI) supports researchers with partial or full coverage of article publishing charges (APCs) in high-impact journals, making your research instantly accessible to everyone, everywhere.
Are you eligible?
To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:
You are affiliated with the institution
You are the corresponding author
The article must be a type A or type B article to be eligible
Note: Final approval is determined by your institution. If you want to confirm your eligibility before submitting, please contact your library via emf@nupi.no.
How to submit under this partnership?
1
Registration
Register or login to the submission portal with your institutional email address.
2
Submission
Ensure that you are listed as the Corresponding Author.
In the invoice section, select your institution as the payer.
Note: Your institution’s name may appear in either English or the original local language. Please check both options if needed.
3
Eligibility check
Frontiers will verify your eligibility.
4
Confirmation
If your eligibility is confirmed, the APC will be paid by your university upon acceptance.