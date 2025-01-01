RWTH Aachen University supports researchers with partial or full coverage of article publishing charges (APCs) in high-impact journals, making your research instantly accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:

You are affiliated with the institution

You are the corresponding author

Authors are required to add the following funding statement: "Open access funding provided by the Open Access Publishing Fund of RWTH Aachen University".

Note: Final approval is determined by your institution. If you want to confirm your eligibility before submitting, please contact your library via oa.admin@ub.rwth-aachen.de.