To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:

You are the corresponding author

You are affiliated with the institution

Current members of SHU academic staff and current SHU postgraduate research students can apply for funding from the SHU Open Access fund to pay Open Access charges in Frontiers journals.

Please make sure you have approval for the costs to be paid from the SHU Open Access fund before choosing SHU as the payer.

Please see our web pages for more information about support for Open Access fees, or contact the SHU Library Research Support Team for help.