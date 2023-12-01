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- About us
- Institutional partnership
- Sheffield Hallam University
Sheffield Hallam University
Partnership
Sheffield Hallam University supports researchers with partial or full coverage of article publishing charges (APCs) in high-impact journals, making your research instantly accessible to everyone, everywhere.
Are you eligible?
To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:
You are affiliated with the institution
You are the corresponding author
Current members of SHU academic staff and current SHU postgraduate research students can apply for funding from the SHU Open Access fund to pay Open Access charges in Frontiers journals.
Please make sure you have approval for the costs to be paid from the SHU Open Access fund before choosing SHU as the payer.
Please see our web pages for more information about support for Open Access fees, or contact the SHU Library Research Support Team for help.
Note: Final approval is determined by your institution. If you want to confirm your eligibility before submitting, please contact your library at library-research-support@shu.ac.uk.
How to submit under this partnership?
1
Registration
Register or login to the submission portal with your institutional email address.
2
Submission
Ensure that you are listed as the Corresponding Author.
In the invoice section, select your institution as the payer.
Note: Your institution’s name may appear in either English or the original local language. Please check both options if needed.
3
Eligibility check
Frontiers will verify your eligibility.
4
Confirmation
If your eligibility is confirmed, the APC will be paid by your university upon acceptance.