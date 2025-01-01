Sigmund Freud Private University partnership

Sigmund Freud Private University (SFU) has established an institutional agreement with Frontiers for open access publishing. This agreement will further encourageSFU researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large.

Under Austria’s open access publishing framework, eligible authors from SFU campuses in Vienna, Linz, Berlin, Paris, Ljubljana, and Milan can now publish in any Frontiers journal with full APC coverage.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible under the partnership, you need to ensure:

corresponding author is affiliated with SFU

corresponding author uses their SFU email address

following funding statement is listed: “Open access funding provided by Sigmund Freud Private University.”

For more information or questions, please contact Eythor Lund.

The right journal for your research

Choosing the right journal is crucial for your research to reach the right audience. At Frontiers, we offer over 222 community-driven journals, spanning more than 1,700 academic specialties, many of which directly support the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals .

Not an affiliated author?

We collaborate with hundreds of institutions across the world. If you want to join them, tell your librarian about Frontiers institutional plans - just submit our recommendation form.