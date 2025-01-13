SINTEF AS supports researchers with partial or full coverage of article publishing charges (APCs) in high-impact journals, making your research instantly accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:

You are affiliated with the institution

You are the corresponding author

The article must be a type A or type B article to be eligible

Corresponding authors affiliated with SINTEF AS, SINTEF Ocean AS or SINTEF Energy Research AS are eligible and should select 'SINTEF' as the institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting their article, which must be a type-A or type-B article. In addition, the corresponding author will need to enter a project number during the submission process to be approved for funding, as the APC (minus the discount) will be invoiced to your project.

Note: Final approval is determined by your institution. If you want to confirm your eligibility before submitting, please contact your library via trude.eikebrokk@sintef.no.