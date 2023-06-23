The James Hutton Institute (BBSRC) supports researchers with partial or full coverage of article publishing charges (APCs) in high-impact journals, making your research instantly accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:

You are affiliated with the institution

You are the corresponding author

Authors will need to confirm details of their departmental budget code, which shall be internally recharged to cover the publishing charge. In the event that a budget code with sufficient funds is not confirmed, the 10% discount will be rejected, and the invoice issued directly to the researcher.

Note: Final approval is determined by your institution. If you want to confirm your eligibility before submitting, please contact your library via library@hutton.ac.uk.