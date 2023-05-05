UNIS - The University Centre in Svalbard supports researchers with partial or full coverage of article publishing charges (APCs) in high-impact journals, making your research instantly accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:

You are affiliated with the institution

You are the corresponding author

The article must be a type A or type B article to be eligible

Before submitting your article to the publisher, please enter information in this web form for the UNIS library. UNIS’ agreement with Frontiers grants a 10% discount on the APC. If UNIS library approves the APC request, the invoice will be sent to UNIS. UNIS may cover up to 30.000 NOK, and the excess amount has to be covered by the author.

Note: Final approval is determined by your institution. If you want to confirm your eligibility before submitting, please contact your library via library@unis.no.