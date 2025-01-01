Universität Kassel supports researchers with partial or full coverage of article publishing charges (APCs) in high-impact journals, making your research instantly accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:

You are affiliated with the institution

You are the corresponding author

Funding of articles is subject to funding conditions, which are available to review at the following link. Please select the University of Kassel as the institutional payer if you wish to submit a funding request. Once received, you will be contacted by the University of Kassel Open Access Team. For questions or additional information, please contact the Open Access Team at openaccess@bibliothek.uni-kassel.de.

Note: Final approval is determined by your institution. If you want to confirm your eligibility before submitting, please contact your library via openaccess@bibliothek.uni-kassel.de.