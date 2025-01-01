-
- About us
- Institutional partnership
- Universität Kassel
Universität Kassel
Partnership
Universität Kassel supports researchers with partial or full coverage of article publishing charges (APCs) in high-impact journals, making your research instantly accessible to everyone, everywhere.
Are you eligible?
To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:
You are affiliated with the institution
You are the corresponding author
Funding of articles is subject to funding conditions, which are available to review at the following link. Please select the University of Kassel as the institutional payer if you wish to submit a funding request. Once received, you will be contacted by the University of Kassel Open Access Team. For questions or additional information, please contact the Open Access Team at openaccess@bibliothek.uni-kassel.de.
Note: Final approval is determined by your institution. If you want to confirm your eligibility before submitting, please contact your library via openaccess@bibliothek.uni-kassel.de.
How to submit under this partnership?
1
Registration
Register or login to the submission portal with your institutional email address.
2
Submission
Ensure that you are listed as the Corresponding Author.
In the invoice section, select your institution as the payer.
Note: Your institution’s name may appear in either English or the original local language. Please check both options if needed.
3
Eligibility check
Frontiers will verify your eligibility.
4
Confirmation
If your eligibility is confirmed, the APC will be paid by your university upon acceptance.