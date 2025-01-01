Universität Regensburg supports researchers with partial or full coverage of article publishing charges (APCs) in high-impact journals, making your research instantly accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:

You are affiliated with the institution

You are the corresponding author

Publication costs may be (partly) covered by Leipzig University's Open Access Publishing Fund. For further information and to apply for funding, please visit university information pages. Funded manuscripts must contain the following acknowledgment: "Supported by the Open Access Publishing Fund of Leipzig University" or " Gefördert durch den Open-Access-Publikationsfonds der Universität Leipzig.

Note: Final approval is determined by your institution. If you want to confirm your eligibility before submitting, please contact your library via oa@ur.de.