Universität Ulm supports researchers with partial or full coverage of article publishing charges (APCs) in high-impact journals, making your research instantly accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:

You are affiliated with the institution

You are the corresponding author

To benefit from the 10% institutional discount your item will be assigned to the account of Ulm University. The responsibility for payment remains with the authors.

Note: Final approval is determined by your institution. If you want to confirm your eligibility before submitting, please contact your library via oa@uni-ulm.de.