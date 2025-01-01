University College London supports researchers with partial or full coverage of article publishing charges (APCs) in high-impact journals, making your research instantly accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:

You are affiliated with the institution

You are the corresponding author

Publications must acknowledge funding from Wellcome Trust, Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation, or UK Research Councils (UKRI) held at UCL.

Corresponding authors who are full UCL staff or currently enrolled UCL research students may also apply, provided no open access funding is available from their research funder. Affiliated authors must confirm the availability of funds to cover open access fees by contacting openaccess@ucl.ac.uk.

Note: Final approval is determined by your institution. If you want to confirm your eligibility before submitting, please contact your library via open-access@ucl.ac.uk.