University of Colorado Boulder partnership

The University of Colorado Boulder supports its researchers in making their research more widely available.

As part of this support, the University of Colorado Boulder Libraries have entered an institutional agreement with Frontiers. Under the terms of this agreement, eligible authors from CU Boulder may publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to the author.

This agreement will further encourage CU Boulder authors to publish open access, enabling broader access to the results of mostly publicly funded research, while at the same time reducing overall costs.

Discover how we publish at Frontiers. If you’re ready to publish, check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about the submission process, from choosing a journal to preparing your manuscript.

The power of open access

As one of the world's leading open access publishers, we believe in the transformative power of open science. Articles published with us are free and permanently accessible worldwide - so anyone can benefit from the discoveries, not just a selection of researchers.

Your article will be freely and permanently available immediately after publication, ensuring maximum reach, impact, and visibility.

More scientists can read the results of your research, including the wider public unable to access the information because they lack a subscription.

Open access improves the quality of your research through open, transparent, and reproducible practices made available to a global audience.



Are you a researcher at CU Boulder?

Frontiers works with research institutions, libraries, consortia and funders to improve support for researchers publishing open access. We work to:

reduce administrative time for authors and institutions by centralizing communications and streamlining submission and payment workflows.

release authors from some/all responsibility for article processing charges (APCs) - contact your institution or librarian for full details.

simplify the submission process to ensure authors can submit their work quickly and easily with step-by-step support.

Are you eligible?

The University of Colorado Boulder has an institutional agreement Frontiers to help subvent author fees when no other source of funding is available. To be eligible under the partnership, you need to ensure:

Affiliated authors must be the corresponding author

Affiliated authors must use their university email address and select 'University of Colorado Boulder' in the payment information section (“Frontiers institutional partners”) when submitting their articles.

Following the acceptance of your article, if institutional funds are available, you will receive a survey inquiring about your need for funds, which is open to all CU Boulder-affiliated authors without an alternative source of funding (grant, departmental, etc.).

If you have not received a survey one week after acceptance of your article, you may inquire about the availability of funding by contacting OAFund@colorado.edu.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement or if you require any further details, please visit CU Boulder’s Open Access Publishing page.

Not a UC Boulder-affiliated author?

We collaborate with over 700 institutions across the world. If you want to join them, tell your librarian about Frontiers institutional plans - just submit our recommendation form.

To learn more about our institutional plans, visit our institutional partnerships page.