University of Colorado Boulder supports researchers with partial or full coverage of article publishing charges (APCs) in high-impact journals, making your research instantly accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:

You are affiliated with the institution

You are the corresponding author

Following the acceptance of your article, if institutional funds are available you will receive a survey inquiring about your need for funds, which are open to all CU Boulder affiliated authors without an alternative source of funding (grant, departmental, etc.). If you have not received a survey one week after acceptance of your article, you may inquire about the availability of funding by contacting oafund@colorado.edu.

Note: Final approval is determined by your institution. If you want to confirm your eligibility before submitting, please contact your library at oafund@colorado.edu.