University of Applied Sciences Upper Austria supports researchers with partial or full coverage of article publishing charges (APCs) in high-impact journals, making your research instantly accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:

You are affiliated with the institution

You are the corresponding author

It is recommended that authors discuss in advance with the respective R&D department or .dem project manager whether the costs for the article will be covered

Note: Final approval is determined by your institution. If you want to confirm your eligibility before submitting, please contact your library via Michaela.fehringer@fh-linz.at.