-
- About us
- Institutional partnership
- University of Birmingham
University of Birmingham
Partnership
University of Birmingham supports researchers with partial or full coverage of article publishing charges (APCs) in high-impact journals, making your research instantly accessible to everyone, everywhere.
Are you eligible?
To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:
You are affiliated with the institution
You are the corresponding author
For the APC to be covered by the University of Birmingham, please ensure that you complete a University APC request form - available on the [Birmingham Univesity Intranet open access page](https://intranet.birmingham.ac.uk/openaccess).
Please ensure that you complete a University APC request form - available (towards the bottom of the page) at https://intranet.birmingham.ac.uk/openaccess.
Note: Final approval is determined by your institution. If you want to confirm your eligibility before submitting, please contact your library via openaccesspublications@contacts.bham.ac.uk.
How to submit under this partnership?
1
Registration
Register or login to the submission portal with your institutional email address.
2
Submission
Ensure that you are listed as the Corresponding Author.
In the invoice section, select your institution as the payer.
Note: Your institution’s name may appear in either English or the original local language. Please check both options if needed.
3
Eligibility check
Frontiers will verify your eligibility.
4
Confirmation
If your eligibility is confirmed, the APC will be paid by your university upon acceptance.