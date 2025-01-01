University of Birmingham supports researchers with partial or full coverage of article publishing charges (APCs) in high-impact journals, making your research instantly accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:

You are affiliated with the institution

You are the corresponding author

For the APC to be covered by the University of Birmingham, please ensure that you complete a University APC request form - available on the [Birmingham Univesity Intranet open access page](https://intranet.birmingham.ac.uk/openaccess).

Please ensure that you complete a University APC request form - available (towards the bottom of the page) at https://intranet.birmingham.ac.uk/openaccess.

Note: Final approval is determined by your institution. If you want to confirm your eligibility before submitting, please contact your library via openaccesspublications@contacts.bham.ac.uk.