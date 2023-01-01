The University of Cambridge holds a central invoicing agreement with Frontiers. This means the University of Cambridge will cover article processing charges for eligible authors affiliated with the university who wish to publish in any Frontiers journal.

Discover how we publish at Frontiers. If you’re ready to publish, check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about the submission process, from choosing a journal to preparing your manuscript.

Are you a researcher at the University of Cambridge? Here is what the agreement means for you:

As a leading open access publisher, Frontiers works with research institutions, libraries, consortia and funders to improve support for researchers publishing open access. We work to:

reduce administrative time for authors and institutions by centralizing communications and streamlining submission and payment workflows.

release authors from some/all responsibility for article processing charges (APCs) - contact your institution or librarian for full details.

simplify the submissions process to ensure authors are able to submit their work quickly and easily with step-by-step support.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:

an affiliated University of Cambridge author is the corresponding author.

the corresponding author uses their University of Cambridge email address.

the paper acknowledges a research grant from: UKRI, Wellcome Trust, Cancer Research UK, or British Heart Foundation.

For more information, contact info@openaccess.cam.ac.uk

Not an affiliated University of Cambridge author?

The Frontiers institutional partnerships program collaborates with over 600 institutions across the world. To learn more about our agreements and partnerships, check out our page.



Terms and Conditions

The institution may pay the full APC and receive a 10% discount when the eligibility criteria are met.

