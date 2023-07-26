-
- About us
- Institutional partnership
- University of Cambridge
University of Cambridge
Partnership
University of Cambridge supports researchers with partial or full coverage of article publishing charges (APCs) in high-impact journals, making your research instantly accessible to everyone, everywhere.
Are you eligible?
To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:
You are affiliated with the institution
You are the corresponding author
Your article reports the results of original research
The article acknowledges funding from UKRI, Wellcome Trust, or British Heart Foundation, or is not supported by a funder that covers APC costs
Eligible articles receive a 10% discount on the APC under this agreement. Additional institutional funding may be available, covering up to 100% of the APC, subject to prior approval by the University. Researchers are strongly advised to contact the Open Access Team before submitting their manuscript to confirm the level of support available.
Note: Final approval is determined by your institution. If you want to confirm your eligibility before submitting, please contact your library at info@openaccess.cam.ac.uk.
How to submit under this partnership?
1
Registration
Register or login to the submission portal with your institutional email address.
2
Submission
Ensure that you are listed as the Corresponding Author.
In the invoice section, select your institution as the payer.
Note: Your institution’s name may appear in either English or the original local language. Please check both options if needed.
3
Eligibility check
Frontiers will verify your eligibility.
4
Confirmation
The discount will be applied, and the remaining balance will be reflected in the invoice you receive. Depending on the agreement, this invoice may be issued by Frontiers or by your institution.