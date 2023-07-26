University of Cambridge supports researchers with partial or full coverage of article publishing charges (APCs) in high-impact journals, making your research instantly accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:

You are affiliated with the institution

You are the corresponding author

Your article reports the results of original research

The article acknowledges funding from UKRI, Wellcome Trust, or British Heart Foundation, or is not supported by a funder that covers APC costs

Eligible articles receive a 10% discount on the APC under this agreement. Additional institutional funding may be available, covering up to 100% of the APC, subject to prior approval by the University. Researchers are strongly advised to contact the Open Access Team before submitting their manuscript to confirm the level of support available.

Note: Final approval is determined by your institution. If you want to confirm your eligibility before submitting, please contact your library at info@openaccess.cam.ac.uk.