University of Duisburg-Essen supports researchers with partial or full coverage of article publishing charges (APCs) in high-impact journals, making your research instantly accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:

You are affiliated with the institution

You are the corresponding author

Through UDE's membership in Frontiers, UDE authors are granted a 10% discount on APCs. Financing up to a maximum of €2000 via the University Library is possible. In this regard please refer to our funding conditions. For more information, please visit the publisher-specific funding opportunities.

Note: Final approval is determined by your institution. If you want to confirm your eligibility before submitting, please contact your library via openaccess.ub@uni-due.de.