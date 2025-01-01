University of Exeter supports researchers with partial or full coverage of article publishing charges (APCs) in high-impact journals, making your research instantly accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:

You are affiliated with the institution

You are the corresponding author

Open access funds are available to cover APCs for research funded by UKRI, Wellcome, or institutional sources, provided the lead or corresponding author meets the University of Exeter’s eligibility requirements.

Note: Final approval is determined by your institution. If you want to confirm your eligibility before submitting, please contact your library via openaccess@exeter.ac.uk.