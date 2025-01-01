University of Geneva partnership

The University of Geneva supports its researchers in making their research more widely available.

Through this partnership, researchers at the University of Geneva may publish open access articles in any Frontiers journal with full or partial APC (Article Publishing Charges) coverage.

This not only reduces financial and administrative barriers for researchers but also ensures their findings are more visible and accessible to the global research community and the public.

Are you eligible?

Applications for publication funding support must meet the following criteria:

the corresponding author of the publication is a staff member of the University of Geneva with an active affiliation listed in the publication. In case of multiple corresponding authors, only the first one mentioned is taken into account.

Full, Associate, Adjunct, Visiting and Emeritus professors, as well as current privat-docent and external persons, are not eligible for support.

the overall amount of publication fees (APC) must not exceed CHF 2'500.- excluding VAT for an article.

publication costs can not be covered by the Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) or any other funder.

For full details, please visit the University of Geneva's library page.

