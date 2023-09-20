University of Lincoln supports researchers with partial or full coverage of article publishing charges (APCs) in high-impact journals, making your research instantly accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:

You are affiliated with the institution

You are the corresponding author

University of Lincoln requires you to include a purchase order number in the Funding Information section to be eligible for the APC discount. Visit Lincoln's Repository and Open Access portal page for more information or contact the Open Access Team at eprints@lincoln.ac.uk prior to submitting your article.

Note: Final approval is determined by your institution. If you want to confirm your eligibility before submitting, please contact your library via eprints@lincoln.ac.uk.