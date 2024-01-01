Read, publish, and discover.

Our new partnership model with the German National Library of Medicine (ZB MED) makes publishing faster, easier, and free for researchers.

Under the agreement, corresponding authors affiliated with the University of Mannheim will receive unlimited publishing across all Frontiers journals and partner society journals without charge starting January 1, 2024.

Discover how we publish at Frontiers. If you’re ready to publish, check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about the submission process, from choosing a journal to preparing your manuscript.

Unrestricted access to publishing

With full coverage of your APCs, you can submit your research without worrying or waiting for approval from your institution.

Rapidly share your findings , increasing visibility and impact within the academic community and beyond.

Build on your research with new findings, pursue innovative directions, and explore deeper the topics that matter most to you.

Develop your research portfolio and open doors to new career advancements.

The right journal for your research

Choosing the right journal is crucial for your research to reach the right audience. At Frontiers, we offer over 220 journals across diverse fields of knowledge. Of these, 72 have a Journal Impact Factor, and 79 have a CiteScore, ensuring your work gets the visibility and recognition it deserves.

Submitting made simple

We use the latest custom-built technology and AI tools to support you at every stage of the publishing process, from submission to publication – saving you time to spend on more research.

Experience a simplified submission process without administrative barriers to publication.

See your work reach peer review sooner and connect with reviewers to improve your manuscript.

From submission to publication and beyond, our user-friendly platform makes organizing your research and tracking your impact easy.

For more information, please contact institutions@frontiersin.org.

The power of open access

As one of the world's leading open access publishers, we believe in the transformative power of open science. Articles published with us are free and permanently accessible worldwide - so anyone can benefit from the discoveries, not just a selection of researchers.

Your article will be freely and permanently available immediately after publication, ensuring maximum reach, impact, and visibility.

More scientists can read the results of your research, including the wider public unable to access the information because they lack a subscription.

Open access improves the quality of your research through open, transparent, and reproducible practices made available to a global audience.

How to submit as a society journal author?

Frontiers actively promotes and fosters a sustainable shift towards open access for societies through collaboration and the publication of society journals on our platform.

Collaborations between authors and institutions can enhance visibility, credibility, and support for research dissemination. To ensure a seamless submission process, society partner authors must submit their work directly via their selected journal's website. This ensures adherence to the journal's submission guidelines, expedites the peer-review process, and guarantees that the manuscript is considered for publication in a timely manner. Discover if your journal is currently partnering with us.

Not an affiliated author?

We collaborate with hundreds of institutions across the world. If you want to join them, tell your librarian about Frontiers institutional plans - just submit our recommendation form.

To learn more about our institutional plans, visit our institutional partnerships page.