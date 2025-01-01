University of Oldenburg (Carl von Ossietzky) supports researchers with partial or full coverage of article publishing charges (APCs) in high-impact journals, making your research instantly accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:

You are affiliated with the institution

You are the corresponding author

Please include the following Statement in the funding acknowledgement: "Funding for this publication was provided through the open access publication fund of the Library and Information System of the Carl von Ossietzky University of Oldenburg."

Note: Final approval is determined by your institution. If you want to confirm your eligibility before submitting, please contact your library via open-access-office@uni-oldenburg.de.