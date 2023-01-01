The University of Oxford has joined the national open access deal agreed between Jisc Collections and Frontiers.

This landmark deal provides a simplified and streamlined route to open access publishing for researchers in the UK, who publish 7% of the world’s research.

Are you a researcher at the University of Oxford? Here is what it means for you:

As a leading Open Access publisher, Frontiers works with research institutions, libraries, consortia and funders to improve the ways researchers are supported when publishing open access.

Reduced administrative time for authors and institutions by centralizing communications and streamlining submission and payment workflows.

Authors released of some/all responsibility for Article Processing Charges (APCs) - depending on the agreement with their institution.

Discounts on APCs depending on the agreement.

Institutions provided with insight into open access uptake and expenditure via detailed data reports on articles published by their researchers.

Institutions remain in full control with every APC verified by their central contact point.

Are you eligible?

To find out if you're eligible to publish under the partnership you must follow the below criteria.

Affiliated University of Oxford author must be the corresponding author

Authors are encouraged to use their University of Oxford email address

Paper acknowledges a research grant from: UKRI, Wellcome Trust, Cancer Research UK, or British Heart Foundation · For more information, contact apc@bodleian.ox.ac.uk

Not an affiliated Oxford author?

The Institutional Partnerships program works with hundreds of research institutions, libraries, consortia and funders to support researchers.

To learn more about our agreements and partnerships, check out our page.











