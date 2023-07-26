University of Oxford supports researchers with partial or full coverage of article publishing charges (APCs) in high-impact journals, making your research instantly accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:

You are affiliated with the institution

You are the corresponding author

The article must acknowledge funding from one of the following: UKRI, Wellcome Trust, or the British Heart Foundation

Please note: Block grant funding does not cover monographs, book chapters, edited collections, or invited/commissioned articles. Corresponding authors who do not meet the funding criteria may be eligible for a 10% discount. In such cases, the corresponding author will be responsible for covering the remaining 90% of the publication cost.

Note: Final approval is determined by your institution. If you want to confirm your eligibility before submitting, please contact your library at oapayments@bodleian.ox.ac.uk.