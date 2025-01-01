University of Veterinary Medicine Vienna (Vedmeduni Vienna University Library) supports researchers with partial or full coverage of article publishing charges (APCs) in high-impact journals, making your research instantly accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:

You are affiliated with the institution

You are the corresponding author

Upon receipt, the Vetmeduni Open Access Team will forward the invoice to the corresponding author to arrange the payment by the respective department or clinic.

Note: Final approval is determined by your institution. If you want to confirm your eligibility before submitting, please contact your library via open.access@vetmeduni.ac.at.